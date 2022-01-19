"I've heard whispers" - Daniel Cormier claims Francis Ngannou's dispute with UFC maybe be affecting his state of mind

Daniel Cormier claims he has heard that Francis Ngannou's problems with the UFC may be taking a toll on him mentally.

In his MMA talkshow show 'DC & RC' on YouTube, Cormier said:

"I got to be honest man, I've heard whispers that all the the the things that Francis Ngannou is dealing with, outside of the actual fight, maybe taking its toll a little bit mentally. I'm not sure but we will see. I know that Francis Ngannou is a man and he's going to fight in any circumstance he's got the ultimate equalizer but he has got to be locked in if he is going to keep his championship after Saturday night."

Watch Daniel Cormier's full take on Ngannou and UFC 270 below:

Ngannou's upcoming clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 will mark the final bout of his eight-fight contract with the UFC. A loss against Gane would see 'The Predator' become a free agent. However, a win would trigger the 'champion's clause'. This clause will ensure that the Cameroonian stays under contract for three more fights or for the duration of one year.

However, Ngannou recently declared that he will be unwilling to sign a new contract unless there's an increase in his pay. He also wants a new deal that accommodates his desire to venture into professional boxing.

Entering the octagon with such a major distraction in the back of his mind could certainly affect Ngannou's performance. However, in order to gain leverage with the UFC, 'The Predator' will look to make a resounding statement in his showdown against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou explains the 'championship clause' in his UFC contract

Francis Ngannou's contract negotiations with the UFC have been the focal point of attention across MMA media over the past few weeks.

'The Predator' revealed some details about his contract during an interview with ESPN MMA. While discussing the 'championship clause' in his current deal, the UFC heavyweight champion said:

"Contractually, it means that I have executed the eight fights that were on my contract. And the championship clause, people don't understand that in the contract, is optional. Because it says in there that at the end of the contract, if you're the champion, you're extended for three fights or one year, but [all that made me think] it's optional."

The 35-year-old also added that the current deal is valid for five years, meaning he will be contractually bound to the UFC until December 2022. Ngannou indicated that the promotion can’t hold onto him after the five-year duration runs its course this December.

Watch Ngannou's full interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew