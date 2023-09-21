"I've literally bent over backways" - Aljamain Sterling talks being "disgruntled" due to Dana White's public treatment of him 

Aljamain Sterling has received public criticism from Dana White on several occasions, and it seems that 'Funk Master' has become frustrated with the UFC president.

White recently shared his belief that Sterling "always seems to say the wrong things" in front of a camera, which according to the promotion's president is the reason he is not hugely popular with fans.

Dana White has also blasted Aljamain Sterling and his close friend and teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, who both compete in the same weight division.

During Sterling's bantamweight title reign, Dvalishvili rose through the rankings to become the No.1 contender, but the two men refused to fight each other. Their decision was condemned by White, who felt that they should've been able to put their friendship to one side to see which fighter was better.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts on Dana White's public criticism of him. He said:

"I'm gonna take [Dana's words] and use it with him. He's cool in person, but then as soon as he gets the [microphone], to say anything about me, I've never once heard the guy say anything positive about me. And that's the only thing that, if I'm a disgruntled employee, that's the only thing that [frustrates me]. It's kind of a bummer man, 'cause I've literally bent over backways and done everything him and Hunter [Campbell] have asked me to. I show up, I get in great shape, I fight the best guys in the world."

Aljamain Sterling calls for Sean O'Malley rematch in wake of Dana White's comments on Israel Adesanya

Aljamain Sterling was dethroned by Sean O'Malley in stunning fashion in the UFC 292 main event on August 19.

'Sugar' knocked out his opponent in the second round and emphatically ended Sterling's nine-fight win streak.

The UFC have not indicated that they are likely to give 'Funk Master' a rematch against O'Malley, with a showdown between 'Sugar' and Marlon Vera seeming to be the promotion's most likely choice.

Vera is the only man to have defeated O'Malley, and their bad blood will no doubt help the potential fight's marketability.

Aljamain Sterling has now used Dana White's statement that he would give Israel Adesanya an immediate rematch after losing to Sean Strickland at UFC 294 to call for a rematch with Sean O'Malley.

'Funk Master' took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"O’Malley vs Sterling 2 next on the same card?"

