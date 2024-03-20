"I've been out of the loop" - Michael Chandler hilariously trolls Conor McGregor's recent summer comeback announcement

Michael Chandler recently made fun of Conor McGregor following the latter's comeback announcement.

Chandler and McGregor were opposing coaches in 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 and were expected to face off in 2023, but the bout never came to fruition. It now appears they'll square off at International Fight Week this summer, but there's been no official announcement from the UFC yet.

In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, when asked when he might return to the octagon and against whom, 'The Notorious' responded:

''Yeah, we got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go and the Notorious will be returning in the UFC octagon this summer.''

The Irishman also confirmed his opponent by saying:

''Yes, Michael Chandler. I got to fu***ng shut off Michael, you fu***ng im***ile. The man doesn't shut up. I seen him on RAW. I like Mike. I'm going to bust him up. I'm going to bust Mike up.''

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

After McGregor made his announcement, Chandler mocked him in a snarky manner on X, writing:

''I’m not sure I’ll be ready for a summer fight…this came out of the blue…I’ve been out of the loop. Can y’all ask Dana to confirm this?''

Expand Tweet

The American responded to a fan who spotted his sarcastic remark by writing:

''Any man anytime like the good old days.''

Expand Tweet

McGregor's last victory came at UFC 246 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in the opening round. Since then, he has suffered two consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier and has a 2-3 record in his last five fights.

Meanwhile, Chandler is also coming off a defeat to Poirier at UFC 281, where he lost via submission in the third round.

Conor McGregor's manager comments on Irishman's comeback

Conor McGregor is getting closer to making his much-awaited comeback to the octagon following an almost three-year hiatus. McGregor once again confirmed his comeback at the premiere of his forthcoming movie, 'Road House', despite speculation regarding his opponent and date.

As of right now, 'The Notorious' plans to return in June. According to his manager, Audie Attar, fans could expect big news very soon. Attar was asked about McGregor's comeback in a recent interview with Oscar Willis. In response, he said:

''You're going to have a announcement real soon. Stay Tuned.''

Check out Audie Attar's comments below (5:52):