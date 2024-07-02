“I’ve been making my own adjustments” - Ok Rae Yoon studied undefeated Alibeg Rasulov’s style extensively

South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon knows that he is up against a formidable opponent in Alibeg Rasulov, which is why he made sure that he studied him well as part of his preparation.

The two top fighters will vie for the interim ONE lightweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5. It will serve as the headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 33-year-old Ok, the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion, shared his thoughts on Rasulov and how his preparation been like.

The Team MAD standout said:

"Oh, 100%. I've been watching his tapes by myself a lot. I just haven't had many discussions on the specific gameplan, but I've been making my own adjustments and watching his fights closely."

Ok Rae Yoon was last in action in May 2023 in ONE Championship's first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. There, he defeated American Lowen Tynanes by unanimous decision.

He became lightweight MMA king in September 2021 by edging out Christian Lee by decision. But the latter took the belt back in August the following year in their title rematch.

Meanwhile, Rasulov has been undefeated in 13 professional fights to date and is out to make it a grand debut in ONE Championship by claiming the interim lightweight belt.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ok Rae Yoon-Alibeg Rasulov reconfigured as headliner at ONE Fight Night 23

The showdown between Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov for the interim lightweight MMA world title was initially slated to be the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5 until the original main event had to be deferred when one of the protagonists was rendered unavailable in the lead-up.

ONE Fight Night 23 was supposed to be bannered by the duel for the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title between Jackie Buntan of the United States and Anissa Meksen of Algeria. The former, however, had to pull out after suffering an injury in training.

But the showdown between Ok and Rasulov is no less a marquee event as at stake is the interim lightweight MMA world title and possibly a unification fight with reigning, but currently on a break, divisional king Christian Lee next.

