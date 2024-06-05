“I’ve never been this good” - Mikey Musumeci says he’s reached a new level while prepping for Gabriel Sousa rematch

Mikey Musumeci has never been more focused than he is heading into one of the most personal matches of his illustrious career.

On Friday, June 7, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will return to the Circle for a long-awaited rematch with Brazilian standout Gabriel Sousa. Stepping up to bantamweight, Musumeci will leave his 26 pounds of gold at home as his fight with Sousa is not about titles — it's about redemption.

First meeting under the Who's Number One banner in September 2021, Sousa shocked Musumeci with a submission victory over the New Jersey native via a north-south choke.

Now, 'Darth Rigatoni' will finally have the chance to even the series and he's leaving no stone unturned in both his physical and mental preparation.

“I’ve never been this good," Mikey Musumeci told ONE Championship. "I haven’t been this mentally focused as an athlete in five or six years.”

Gabriel Sousa predicts how Mikey Musumeci will approach their match at ONE 167

Gabriel Sousa, the highly-touted BJJ black belt, will be making his ONE Championship debut on Friday night inside Bangkok's Impact Arena.

With 126 wins to his credit, Sousa is battle-tested and ready for the chance to shine on martial arts' biggest global stage.

As for how he sees things playing out in his rematch with 'Darth Rigatoni,' Sousa said:

"He will play underneath, playing guard, and I’m going to try to pass his guard. My focus will be on passing to side control or taking the back, and Mikey’s focus will be on attacking my legs or taking my back."

Will Musumeci even the series with Gabriel Sousa, or will the Brazilian go two-up on the reigning ONE world champion?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.