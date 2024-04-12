"I've never turned down a fight" - Limb-different warrior Jake Peacock ready for ONE's stacked bantamweight Muay Thai ranks

ONE Championship newcomer and limb-different fighter Jake Peacock is thrilled to be able to make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 30-year-old Canadian-English striker says he is ready to face the best the world has to offer.

Peacock made his ONE Championship debut against Japan's Kohei Shinjo at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada watched the action unfold via global pay-per-view at watch.ONEFC.com.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Peacock says he is more than willing to face anyone the promotion throws at him, and he can't wait to take on some big names.

For now, however, the 30-year-old says he will take on whoever's in front of him.

Jake Peacock said:

"I've never called people out. Whoever's thrown at me, I've never turned down a fight. I'm always down for a scrap. So send me a name, and there'll be a nod at the end of it."

Peacock's disability is a unique one, especially in martial arts. Shortly after the Canadian-English star was born, his right arm was cut off. ONE Championship described it on their official website as 'a result of the amniotic band wrapping around his forearm in the womb', resulting in amputation.

Jake Peacock honored to join ONE Championship: "I am living the dream"

ONE Championship is widely considered to have the best strikers on the planet, and the addition of Jake Peacock makes such a huge statement. Only the best play here.

Peacock says he is honored to join the world's largest martial arts organization, and showcase his skills to the world. He told ONE Championship:

"It's an absolute honor to fight for ONE Championship. It's most people's dream, and I am living the dream. So I am very grateful to be on this platform and to showcase my skills with the best talent in the world."

Poll : Were you impressed by Jake Peacock's performance at ONE Friday Fights 58? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion