"I've nothing but respect for you, Diamond" - Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier share a heartwarming interaction on Twitter

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira went to war in the main event of the recently concluded UFC 269 pay-per-view with the lightweight title on the line. 'Do Bronx' managed to finish the back-and-forth scrap in the third round by submitting 'The Diamond' via rear naked choke.

Sometimes, sharing the octagon can forge friendships between fighters that are based on mutual respect and it seems like that's the case with Poirier and Oliveira. In the immediate aftermath of the fight, both fighters embraced each other, with the Louisianan pledging a $20000 donation to a charity of 'Do Bronx's' choice.

More recently, Oliveira and Poirier had another heartwarming exchange on Twitter where their mutual respect for one another shone through. Once again, Poirier made known his intentions of doing some charitable work in Brazil along with the champ. In response, Oliveira said he'd be glad if Poirier could visit his social project in Brazil.

"What a beautiful journey, the ups and the downs. I'm grateful for all of it," Poirier wrote.

"That was an honor to share the Octagon with/ you. You're an admirable fighter and a fantastic individual. Thank you," Oliveira wrote.

"It was an honor. Keep it up champ!! You've earned everything you have. Have your management reach out to me. Let's do some good in Brazil," Poirier wrote.

"I've nothing but respect for you, Diamond. God bless you and your family. I hope you can visit our social project in Brazil." Oliveira wrote.

Is Charles Oliveira fighting Conor McGregor next?

Justin Gaethje is the current top-contender in the lightweight division and should ideally be fighting Charles Oliveira for the title next. However, the presence of a certain 'Notorious' Irishman in the picture makes things interesting. Conor McGregor believes he's the one next in line to face 'Do Bronx' the title and the Brazilian is seemingly down with it.

Oliveira said he's ready to scrap with McGregor as early as next week but that definitely won't be possible since the Irishman is still serving a medical suspension which bars him from competing in 2021.

Conor McGregor is still healing from the leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 but has indicated he'll be back in action sometime next year. With Oliveira fighting Poirier this past weekend, he'll need a few months to recover before stepping inside the octagon again.

If the timeline matches, the promotion might just book a matchup between its most marketable fighter and the reigning lightweight champ.

