"I've now gained the respect of the Thais" - Nico Carrillo says there's no added pressure in fighting a Thai inside Lumpinee

Scottish Muay Thai standout Nico Carrillo has been nothing short of impressive through his tenure in ONE Championship. So much so that he believes he has become an instant hit amongst the Muay Thai community in Thailand.

'King of the North' seeks to extend his winning ways in the world's largest martial arts organization come July 5, as he squares off against hometown favorite Saemapetch Fairtex on the loaded ONE Fight Night 23 card inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The sold-out audience will undoubtedly be at the top of their lungs when these two lock horns, particularly in support of the No.4-ranked contender who has his eyes on claiming Nico Carrillo's top-ranked spot inside the Thai capital.

However, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy star, who often does his training camp in Thailand, doesn't necessarily think that will be the case.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, the No.1-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter explained:

"Honestly, it doesn't even enter my mind now. I've fought two of the biggest Thais who [are] a draw in Lumpinee in Nong-O and Muangthai PK Saenchai, and I've beaten them both by stoppage. I've now gained the respect of the Thais myself."

Truth be told, it's hard to argue with his belief.

The Scotsman has become a fan-favorite with his trio of highlight-reel finishes against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai and Nong-O.

As such, he should be greeted with a warm welcome by the martial arts-loving crowd who loves nothing more than a fighter who fires on all cylinders.

Nico Carrillo not taking Saemapetch test lightly

Though he has his mind set on a victory and a possible clash against Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Nico Carrillo refuses to overlook Saemapetch in any way.

'King of the North' believes the Thai athlete will come prepared to steal the spotlight. Above all, he knows the Fairtex Training Center man has the crunching power to put him to sleep if he gets careless.

In the same interview, the 25-year-old added:

"I don't overlook him in any way. He's up there as one of the hardest hitters in the division."

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5.

