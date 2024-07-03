  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nico Carrillo promises “a bad night” once he steps in the ring against Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23 in Bangkok

Nico Carrillo promises “a bad night” once he steps in the ring against Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23 in Bangkok

By Vince Richards
Modified Jul 03, 2024 11:58 GMT
Nico Carrillo (left) and Saemapetch (right).
Nico Carrillo (left) and Saemapetch (right).

Nico Carrillo is ready to unleash his Scottish brand of violence against Saemapetch Fairtex.

The number one-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender will face the division's fourth-ranked fighter in a pivotal clash at ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

A win for Carrillo could solidify his shot at Jonathan Haggerty's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, and he wants to grab that opportunity in the only way he knows.

In an interview snippet he shared on Instagram, Nico Carrillo promised to put Saemapetch in a world of hurt in Bangkok.

also-read-trending Trending

He said:

"It's gonna be quick, It's gonna be a bad night for Saemapetch. Fans can expect the fight to not go to the judges, the same as all my fights."

Carrillo is a devastating knockout machine with all three of his ONE Championship wins coming by way of a concussive finish.

After knocking out Furkan Karabag in his debut under the ONE Championship banner, Carrillo sent Muangthai PK Saenchai and Thai legend Nong-O Hama to the shadow realm when he dropped down from featherweight to bantamweight.

ONE Fight Night 23, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nico Carrillo says he shouldn't get comfortable against Saemapetch

Nico Carrillo has yet to taste defeat in ONE Championship, but 'King of the North' won't ease off the gas pedal.

The Scottish standout told ONE Championship that he's aware of the pedigree Saemapetch carries, and it would be foolish if he gets too cocky against a man who's had more than a hundred professional fights.

Carrillo said:

"He's had 150 fights and he's fought the same way every time. In my opinion, he's a bully fighter. When he gets going, he's quite scary. But when he gets it in return, he crumbles."

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी