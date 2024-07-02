"He blows hot and cold" - Nico Carrillo scoffs at Saemapetch's inconsistency ahead of ONE Fight Night 23 clash

Nico Carrillo isn't impressed by the record that his next opponent brings to the table at ONE Fight Night 23.

The Scottish striker has emerged as a top contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division in a very short time. In just three fights under the ONE Championship banner, he has recorded three emphatic finishes with his last win coming against the former champion, Nong-O Hama.

His return on July 5 at Lumpinee Stadium sees him take on an experienced competitor in the division who has been considered to be one of the best for a long time.

Saemapetch Fairtex has faced nearly every top name in the weight class and as a result, has alternated between wins and losses for much of his time in the promotion.

Carrillo believes that there is weakness in this consistency which has seen his opponent rack up experience but be unable to get a serious win streak together.

He spoke about this during a recent interview with ONE Championship where he said that this is a major issue for Saemapetch:

"He blows hot and cold. I believe on this platform, you can't afford to be hot and cold."

Nico Carrillo is a beacon of consistency

Saemapetch has faced a lot of top opposition during his altering steps forward and pushbacks whereas for Nico Carrillo, his run in the promotion has been a constant rise.

From the moment that fans first saw him compete in April of last year, they have known what to expect from him.

The towering Scotsman is a physical presence inside the ring and he uses his power and explosiveness to dominate opponents and put them away.

Heading into July 5, the big question is which version of Saemapetch will we see because you can expect to see the same levels of performance and confidence from Carrillo.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

