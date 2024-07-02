"When he gets going, he's quite scary" - Nico Carrillo admits he can't let Saemapetch get comfortable at ONE Fight Night 23

Nico Carrillo certainly isn't short on tape when it comes to studying his next opponent before ONE Fight Night 23.

The two bantamweight Muay Thai contenders that are set to throw down on July 5 couldn't have had more different experiences in ONE Championship.

Whilst Carrillo has made an immediate impact with three wins and three finishes since arriving in the promotion, Saemapetch Fairtex has had to play the long game.

The veteran contender has faced a substantial number of fellow contenders and this gives Carrillo a great idea of what to expect at Lumpinee Stadium.

He believes that his opponent is a very set-in-his-ways striker who always brings a specific approach to the table. With this in mind, the Scottish striker believes that he has the answer to this problem.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo spoke about how his next opponent is a fighter who looks to put pressure on opponents but can't handle it when it comes back at him:

"He's had 250 fights and he's fought the same way every time. In my opinion, he's a bully fighter. When he gets going, he's quite scary. But when he gets it in return, he crumbles."

Nico Carrillo could be a very tough match-up for Saemapetch

It's certainly hard to discount what Nico Carrillo says when giving his assessment of fighting Saemapetch.

The Thai contender does have a track record of putting it on his opponents but not faring so well when someone can out-bully him. Given Carrillo's size and power, this is surely what he is going to look to do. Saemapetch's last two fights where he suffered a defeat and then avenged it against Mohamed Younes Rabah were great examples of this.

The Scotsman will have undoubtedly done his homework to plan out his best path to victory.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

