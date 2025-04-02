"I've played the long game to get here" - Lyndon Knowles on 'special' chance to debut in ONE Championship

British striking star Lyndon Knowles has been familiar with the atmosphere and intense fights in ONE Championship because he's been cornering the Haggerty brothers for quite some time now.

According to Knowles, barking instructions from the ringside is a limiting experience for him because he can only watch and do minimal things to help his teammate win, as he told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I can't wait for it. It's a different experience when you're in the back, cornering the best fighters int he world. It's tense. Because you're on he outside, you can sometimes be too nervous as you can only control so much."

But now, he is ready to make his debut on the global stage and believes that all roads have led him to this moment, as he added:

"But getting to be the one inside those ropes now, instead of trailing with the bucket, it's going to be special for me. I've played the long game to get here."

Lyndon Knowles is set to challenge double champion Roman Kryklia for his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lyndon Knowles vows to do everything to capture the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 30

The 38-year-old veteran promises to give everything he has to ensure that his hands will get raised against the Ukrainian champion and become the first athlete to hand him a defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization.

During his recent talk with the South China Morning Post, Lyndon Knowles says that he will make Kryklia uncomfortable during the match:

"The goal is to get the belt, and I will take it any way possible. The most beautiful way or the ugliest way. I mean, definitely got to make it uncomfortable for Roman."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

