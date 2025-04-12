  • home icon
  "I've been resting" - Superlek fully focused on recovery before kickstarting his redemption arc

“I’ve been resting” - Superlek fully focused on recovery before kickstarting his redemption arc

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 12, 2025 00:43 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Superlek is focused on resting and recovering before launching his comeback campaign. ONE 172 in Japan was a rough weekend for 'The Kicking Machine' in Japan. 24 hours before fight night, he was stripped of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship after failing to make weight and hydration for his title unification clash with Nabil Anane inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Adding insult to injury, he lost the bout via unanimous decision, seeing his 12-fight win streak snapped at the hands of the 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation.

Despite the devastating setbacks, Superlek is determined to bounce back even stronger and take back the title he lost on the scale.

But first, 'The Kicking Machine' is taking some time off to let his body heal.

"I’ve been resting. I’ve been resting my body, I’ve been resting with my family," Superlek told Yokkao. "I just got back from the gym and I still haven’t started training."
Superlek admits his "preparation was off" for ONE 172 clash with Nabil Anane

Superlek hasn't exactly been forthcoming regarding what went wrong with his return to the ring at ONE 172. However, 'The Kicking Machine' did offer some insight into the mental and physical toll that played a role in his lackluster performance.

"What do I have to say about the match? Nothing much. As everyone saw, our preparation was off. The game plan didn’t work. The biggest issue was failing the hydration test."
He continued:

"In the ring, I couldn’t do anything, as you can see in the fight. I couldn’t think clearly. It felt like I wasn’t even there."

'The Kicking Machine' will likely get another crack at Nabil Anane when he's ready to return. Let's just hope that he comes much more prepared now that he's seen how much Anane has improved since their inaugural meeting nearly two years ago.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

