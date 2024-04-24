"I've only seen her striking" - Three-sport queen Stamp says Xiong Jing Nan lacks ground game to be elite

As far as all-around skill set is concerned, three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex believes Xiong Jing Nan has plenty of catching up to do.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp admitted that Xiong's repertoire on the canvas doesn't quite match up to her striking artillery.

She shared:

"I've never seen her do any ground game, BJJ, or anything like that. I've only seen her striking. But she has a lot of boxing. She has powerful punches. She's really good standing."

Watch the full interview here:

The Fairtex Training Center attempts to secure two-division MMA glory against 'The Panda' at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 inside the Ball Arena.

As someone who arrived on the MMA scene predominantly as a striker, the Thai athlete has evolved into an individual capable of mixing things up and hanging with proven ground game experts.

That new facet of her game has been instrumental throughout her quest to claim the ONE atomweight MMA world title, and she believes it could give her a similar edge when she tries to add the ONE strawweight MMA world title to her long list of accolades on the global stage.

Though the strawweight MMA queen hasn't entirely shown her ground game as far as Stamp is concerned, quite frankly, she has rarely needed to depend on it to punch a ticket to victory.

Xiong is one of the most efficient strikers on the feet, and she has world-class takedown defense to back it up when anyone has attempted to bring her down.

In case there is any doubt, it will most certainly be put to the test against the Thai's seemingly improving arsenal when they lock horns at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Stamp believes Xiong's frame will give her trouble on the canvas

Although Stamp doesn't think Xiong's grappling game is on a similar level as hers, the Pattaya-based fighter knows her dance partner's size advantage could threaten to even things up.

In the same interview, she concluded:

"With 'The Panda' I think it will be hard for me [to grapple her] because she's bigger than me. So I think the ground game will be much harder for me."

ONE 168: Denver will emanate live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6.

