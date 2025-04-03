“I’ve seen some things” - Lyndon Knowles vows to "take advantage" of Roman Kryklia’s flaws at ONE Fight Night 30

Lyndon Knowles has more than just knockout power at his disposal. The hard-hitting British star has world-class fight IQ, and he believes will be crucial to overcome Roman Kyrklia this Friday, April 4.

The London native steps onto the global stage of ONE Championship for the first time in search of world title glory in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He looks to wrap up his promotional bow with a huge win over two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia and walk out of the legendary venue as the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

While he has praised the Champ Belts athlete's style, Lyndon Knowles also sees some flaws that he vows to take advantage of when they lock horns.

To make that dream turn into reality, he will bank on his fight IQ to trouble the divisional king as he told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview:

“I’ve seen some things that I know I can take advantage of. We’re gonna see it unfold in April. I'm gonna use my fight IQ to get the job done."

Lyndon Knowles' keys to victory over Roman Kryklia

Lyndon Knowles cannot shut down his brain for a split second in this five-round war. Otherwise, he could be in for a torrid time.

That said, he has a plethora of ways to see off Kryklia.

First, the 38-year-old has to resort to his usual aggressive ways. Kryklia might not crack instantly, but the Englishman has plenty of power to wear his foe down over time.

Pressure and power aside, Knowles, who is the shorter of the two, can bait the two-sport king to trade in the pocket, where he'd be at an advantage with his foe in proximity.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

