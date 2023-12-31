"I've told my parents about us"- Erin Blanchfield's photos evoke admiration from MMA enthusiasts

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield's recent post on social media has caught the attention of several MMA fans on the internet.

'Cold Blooded' uploaded a few pictures of herself on her Instagram account. Many of Blanchfield's admirers took to the comments section to share their admiration for the athlete.

One individual jokingly shared that they had told their parents about their relationship with Blanchfield.

"I've told my parents about us."

One person went on to call the 24-year-old the 'most beautiful' athlete in the sport today.

"The most beautiful MMA fighter."

One fan went as far as to ask for Blanchfield's hand in marriage.

"Will you marry me?"

Check out a compliation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Erin Blanchfield's Instagram post

Erin Blanchfield's UFC journey has been noting short of impressive so far. 'Cold Blodded' entered the multi-billion dollar promotion in September 2021 with 6-1 professional record. The 24-year-old locked horns against Sarah Alpar in her promotional debut and defeated her via unanimous decision.

Erin Blanchfield has competed in six UFC contests and has been victorious in all of them.

During her time in the promotion, the 24-year-old has defeated the likes of Miranda Maverick, Taila Santos and former UFC champion Jessica Andrade.

Blanchfield is now scheduled to go toe-to-toe against Manon Fiorot in her next fight. The contest is expected to headline the event which will take place in Atlantic City on March 30.

Fiorot is another athlete that is running through the UFC's flyweight division. 'The Beast' is currently on an 11-fight win streak and has won all six of her UFC encounters.

The 33-year-old has victories against names like Mayra Bueno Silva, Katlyn Chookagian and former UFC champion Rose Namajunas.

The winner of Blanchfield vs. Fiorot is expected to be next in line for a title shot. So, it will be interesting to see whose winning streak will come to an end on March 30.