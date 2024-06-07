“I’ve been training for this fight my whole life” - Adrian Lee says work for pro-MMA debut started from day one

From the moment he could walk, Adrian Lee has been preparing for his professional mixed martial arts debut.

This Friday night, June 7, the wait is finally over as the youngest member of the legendary Lee family steps into the Circle for the first time at ONE 167, airing live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

Emanating from the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the 18-year-old prospect will square off with Italian standout Antonio Mammarella in what will be one of two massive promotional debuts that night.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post mere hours ahead of his big premiere, Lee shared his excitement over earning the opportunity he's been working toward his entire life. He said:

"I’m so excited to go out there and showcase my skills. I’ve been training for this fight my whole life."

Adrian Lee is ready to make a statement at ONE 167

Coming from a family that produced former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee and current ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion Christian Lee, Adrian has a lot of hype to live up to.

Needless to say, he is more than up to the task and is ready to make a massive statement when he steps onto martial arts' biggest global stage for the first time in The Land of Smiles. Speaking to ONE, Lee said:

"You know, we just go in there looking to make a statement. There's no use spending any more time there than you need to."

Will Lee kickstart a new legacy in the legendary Lee family, or will the well-rounded Antonio Mammarella play spoiler and score his first ONE Championship win after coming up short in his first outing?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.