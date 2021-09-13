"I’ve been waiting for you to put me through a workout" - Jorge Masvidal requests a training session with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in heartwarming Twitter exchange

Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter to congratulate Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for his latest movie, Jungle Cruise. Johnson replied in kind and invited Masvidal to the gym the next time they're both in Miami.

Appreciate you my brother, always!! Glad you and the ohana loved #JungleCruise. When I’m back in the 305 we’ll hit the gym! Love to the family!#supernecessary #peopleschamp #bmf https://t.co/WTSwO0aqgT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 12, 2021

In response to Dwayne Johnson's invite, Jorge Masvidal wrote:

"My brother you know I’ve been waiting for you to put me through a workout so when you’re here let’s go and I have to bring my daughter cause she has to meet you #supernecessary @TheRock"

My brother you know I’ve been waiting for you to put me through a workout so when you’re here let’s go and I have to bring my daughter cause she has to meet you #supernecessary @TheRock https://t.co/UkMmmkUTUD — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 13, 2021

Dwayne Johnson wrapped Jorge Masvidal's BMF belt around his waist after his win over Nate Diaz

Both Jorge Masvidal and Dwayne Johnson grew up on the streets of Miami, and thus, have a deep connection.

Johnson was in-attendance at UFC 244 in New York on November 2, 2019. The main event of the night featured a ceremonial title bout between Masvidal and Nate Diaz for the 'Baddest Motherf***er' belt. Furthermore, it was Johnson who squared off the fighters at the ceremonial weigh-ins before the bout.

The fight lived up to the massive hype it had generated during its lead-up. The veteran fighters provided the MMA community with a brawl to remember.

The first round saw Nate Diaz immediately establish octagon control. Masvidal employed clinches and flurries to keep Diaz from gaining momentum. In an exchange during the first round, Masvidal caught Diaz with a clean strike followed by a kick that cut him above his right eye.

Jorge Masvidal attempted some ground-and-pound, but Nate Diaz was able to ward-off the attack by keeping 'Gamebred' at bay with his legs. Even though Masvidal connected with some strikes, Diaz managed to get back on his feet and shrug off the attack.

UFC 244 Jorge Masvidal v Nate Diaz

Rounds two and three saw similar action, with both fighters having their moments. Unfortunately, the fight was stopped by the doctors between rounds three and four due to the grave cut that Diaz received in the first round. Jorge Masvidal won the fight via TKO (doctor's stoppage).

And who better to award him with his title than fellow Miamian Dwayne Johnson? The former WWE champ wrapped the title around Masvidal's waist and congratulated him for a well-deserved victory.

Definitely not an ending most fans were expecting! 😲



Jorge Masvidal defeats Nate Diaz via TKO to win the #BMF title fight at #UFC244. 💪



Going into Round 4, the doctor stopped the fight due to a cut over Diaz' eye. pic.twitter.com/BBjjs3fy93 — SBOBET (@SBOBET) November 3, 2019

