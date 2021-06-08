"I've been doing them my whole career" - Nate Diaz reveals the possible secret of his incredible cardio

Nate Diaz is undeniably one of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster, thanks to his jaw of steel and inhuman-like cardio. He may have revealed his secret in an interview ahead of his long-awaited return to action at UFC 263.

Speaking with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, Nate Diaz revealed that he recently participated in a triathlon while in the middle of his training camp. On top of that, Diaz also said he often joins triathlons before the pandemic.

Nate Diaz beats Nick Diaz in triathlon despite move up in weight https://t.co/wwvV86aUDb pic.twitter.com/tlUIRAvXco — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 29, 2016

"Yeah I've been doing them my whole career. Even when I'm not fighting, I'm racing," Nate Diaz shared. "The good thing right now is because of the whole pandemic, there were no races for a while. So they just started kicking back in and at the same time I have a fight so it's good timing."

A triathlon is a multisport race consisting of swimming, cycling, and running. The popular octagon bad boy has revealed that he loves participating in endurance races due to their similarities with MMA.

"What I like about it is that there's different [aspects]. It's like mixed martial arts," said Nate Diaz. "You have to make sure you cover each aspect."

"In mixed martial arts, you have to put the right ingredients in. The kickboxing and the boxing and the wresting and the cardio."

Asked whether he was interested in joining the Ironman competition, Nate Diaz's face lit up as he excitedly answered the question:

"The Ironman, yeah. That's cool as hell for sure. My brother's done that twice, I think. I would love to get out there when the timing's right and try to do that."

When will Nate Diaz return to the UFC?

After spending nearly two years away from the octagon, Nate Diaz will return to action on the main card of UFC 263 against number three-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. The two will make history as they compete in the first five-round non-title fight outside the main event and co-main event.

The last time Diaz fought was in November 2019, in a showdown against Jorge Masvidal for the celebratory 'BMF' title at UFC 244. The Stockton-based fighter lost to Masvidal via TKO after suffering a massive gash that prompted the cageside doctor to call for a stoppage in round three.

