"I wanna eat his children" - Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov calling him 'evil' with a famous Mike Tyson quote

The war of words between archrivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to have reached a crescendo.

During his appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed multiple topics. The podcast appearance included a discussion regarding Conor McGregor as well.

During the podcast, Nurmagomedov asserted that McGregor’s comments about his late father were “evil”.

Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter account to put forth the following tweet as a rebuttal to Nurmagomedov’s comments:

McGregor’s now-deleted tweet read as follows:

“I wanna eat his children!!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time”

Conor McGregor channeled his inner Mike Tyson to fire back at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor’s tweet wherein he’s apparently suggested that he wants to eat his archrival’s children is believed to be a reference to an iconic Mike Tyson interview.

After knocking out Lou Savarese just 38 seconds into the first round of their fight in June 2000, Tyson went on to cut a scathing promo against future opponent Lennox Lewis.

An excerpt from Tyson’s interview has been noted below:

“I was gonna rip his heart out. I’m the best ever. I’m the most brutal and vicious and most ruthless champion that’s ever been. There’s no one can stop me. Lennox is a conqueror? No, I’m Alexander. He’s no Alexander. I’m the best ever. There’s never been anybody as ruthless. I’m Sonny Liston. I’m Jack Dempsey. There’s no one like me. I’m from their cloth. There’s no one that can match me. My style is impetuous. My defense is impregnable. And I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I wanna eat his children. Praise be to Allah!”

Tyson faced Lewis in June 2002 and was beaten via an eighth-round knockout.

Conor McGregor, who has now seemingly issued a similar threat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, has faced him in the past. McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

