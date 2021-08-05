"I don't understand why his close people don't tell him" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on why he thinks Conor McGregor has a 'dirty' heart

The bitter rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has continued online even though their only encounter happened two-and-a-half years ago.

In the latest episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared as a guest, 'The Eagle' shared what he felt about Conor McGregor constantly going at other people's families.

The Irishman recently deleted a tweet that said, "Covid is good and father is evil?" in connection to Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passing away due to COVID-19. The comment was in reference to Khabib's tweet following McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where 'The Eagle' said that "Good always defeats evil."

Conor McGregor appears to make disparaging remarks about the death of Khabib’s father .



Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away last year due to COVID - 19 complications.



*Tweet has since been deleted * pic.twitter.com/7l5jJbfRo5 — TWSN (@TWSN___) July 27, 2021

McGregor also deleted the tweet of condolence that he posted after Khabib's father passed away.

Speaking about Conor McGregor's latest comments, Khabib Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo that it only shows how 'dirty' the Irishman is inside.

"This just shows what you have inside, this shows what you are like, how dirty you are... When you are one of the best in the world and you punch someone like 70-year-old man, this just shows your heart. This shows who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents, when you have kids, how you can show yourself like this. I can't understand, how his close people don't tell him, 'Hey, what's going on?'"

Conor McGregor's recent statements aimed at Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov's families have been condemned by the entire MMA community. 'The Eagle' said in a previous TMZ interview that he believes McGregor crossed a line with his comments.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's close friend and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier also came down strong on 'Notorious' in a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC show.

“I think when stuff like that is being said, I think it’s a cry for help.”@dc_mma believes Conor McGregor has “taken it way too far” with his recent trash talk. pic.twitter.com/qEh7obHARj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 29, 2021

However, Mike Tyson was of the opinion that in the business of combat sports, "everything goes" and Conor McGregor was simply trying to be "mean."

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Conor McGregor was drunk when he tweeted about his father

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has mostly maintained a polite and soft-spoken personality, admitted that he could not wrap his head around how someone can talk the way Conor McGregor does.

'The Eagle' shared that he suspects the Irishman is usually intoxicated when he usually tweets, which is why he deletes so many of them later on.

"Only evil can talk about your father, wife, kids, religion. If you are normal, like human, you're never going to talk about this stuff. For me, I think he post this tweet drunk too much, and he always deletes his tweet. And I think when he becomes normal, he's like 'Oh, what I did', and he deletes. This is my opinion of what he does," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Watch the full podcast below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh