"The entire world is condemning him" - Michael Bisping weighs in on Conor McGregor 'mocking the death' of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father

Conor McGregor's rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov has once again seen the Irishman take tremendous backlash after he joked about 'The Eagle's' recently deceased father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Following Conor McGregor's second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Khabib commented that "good always defeats evil." This clearly riled McGregor, who responded with a now-deleted tweet stating: "COVID is good and father is evil?" This, of course, is a reference to Khabib's father, Abdulmanap, who passed away due to COVID-19-related complications in 2020.

Former UFC middleweight champion and now UFC commentator/analyst Michael Bisping discussed McGregor's comments on a recent episode of The Michael Bisping Podcast. 'The Count' stated that while trash talk between fighters is perfectly normal, insulting an opponent's family, especially a deceased family member, is a step too far.

"It's below the line," remarked Michael Bisping. "DC talked about it this week, he said he called Khabib straight away. And I say it all the time, you can talk about whatever you want. You can talk about the fighter, whatever you want to say. But family needs to be off limits. Certainly when they've passed away. But that's not a hot take. I think the entire world in condemning him for that one."

Conor McGregor's dispespect to one of the integral figures involved in the rise of MMA in Dagestan

While Conor McGregor insulting Khabib Nurmagomedov's father alone would be an outrageous and indefensible act, it is worsened by the fact that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is heavily responsible for the rise in martial arts talent arising from Dagestan.

Abdulmanap coached Khabib from a young age and trained many more UFC fighters such as Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov. Michael Bisping had the following to say on the matter:

"I don't even need to explain it. Of course it's bad. You're mocking the death of someone's father. Obviously they had a very close relationship. Abdulmanap was a very big part of the success of some of these Dagestani fighters. Of course trained Khabib from an early age and a bunch of other fighters that are doing very well as well."

