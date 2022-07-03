"I wanna be the female Undertaker" - Jessica Eye eyes career in pro-wrestling after MMA retirement, leaves message for WWE and AEW

Jessica Eye is considering a pro-wrestling career after hanging up her MMA gloves following her recent loss to Maycee Barber at UFC 276. Having always wanted to venture into pro-wrestling, Eye now wants to establish herself as the 'female Undertaker'.

Eye also wants to take a page out of The Undertaker's book and ride a motorcycle to her bout. 'Evil' put pro-wrestling promotions WWE and AEW on notice, confirming that fans have yet to see the last of her. When asked about her post-retirement plans, the 35-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch:

"Well, I'm gonna go to Cabo in a month. Cause I'm turning 36. I've always wanted to dabble in wrestling and pro wrestling. I wanna be the female Undertaker, and I wanna ride a motorcycle down to the octagon and DDT somebody. I'd love to do that. And, you know, I've tried out a couple of years ago during COVID, and I ended up making it. You know, suffered a lot of health issues, lost my gall bladder, found out about the parasite. So, you know, AEW, WWE, let's go. Jessica 'Evil' Eye is ready. You know, Jessica 'Evil' Eye does not end here, she's just starting a new journey."

Watch Jessica Eye's post-fight press interview below:

Jessica Eye wants to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast

Jessica Eye suffered a unanimous decision loss against Maycee Barber at UFC 276, making it her fourth loss in a row. 'Evil' left her gloves at the center of the octagon in a symbolic gesture and confirmed her retirement in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Having spent most of her prime fighting, Eye now wants to see the rest of the world. The UFC veteran told Rogan:

“If I could give anything back to this sport, it’s we need to stop separating ourselves and help each other as fighters, protect ourselves in so many ways. I’ve won inside the octagon, I’ve lost, but I’ve spent my entire 20s and most of my 30s, I’d like to see what the rest of the world looks like.”

Eye also asked Rogan if she could appear on his famous JRE podcast, to which the UFC color commentator replied:

"Let's do it."

Watch Eye's post-fight interview below:

Jessica Eye retired with a 15-11 (1 NC) professional record which includes five UFC victories in sixteen outings. 'Evil' holds wins over top-ranked fighters Viviane Araujo, Katlyn Chookagian, and Leslie Smith.

