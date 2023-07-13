"I wanna fumble your bag" - Daniel Cormier apologizes to Francis Ngannou for doubting him in light of Tyson Fury fight announcement

Daniel Cormier has issued an apology to Francis Ngannou following the Cameroonian's announcement of his boxing superfight against Tyson Fury.

It was announced earlier this week that 'The Predator' and 'The Gypsy King' had agreed a deal to fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28. The bout will mark not only Ngannou's return from a near-two-year injury layoff but he'll also be making his professional boxing debut.

The former UFC heavyweight champion drew a lot of criticism for his decision to leave the UFC and seek pastures in boxing. Many believed the Cameroonian would be unable to secure the megafight he had been dreaming of, but the latest news suggests he has done just that.

Weighing in on the announcement was Daniel Cormier, who himself had criticized Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC. 'DC' apologized for doubting the 36-year-old and praised him for securing the money he's always dreamed of. Cormier said on the DC & RC Show:

“First off, I’m sorry, Francis. I want to fumble your bag, too, Francis. RC [co-host Ryan Clark], can I ask you a question? Do you have to be a little bit naive to go out in that world like that and know your value to the point that you will even when it looked dark to stand on your loyal and go, ‘It’ll happen for me?’"

He added:

"Francis had just enough of that, and now he finds himself — he’s going to make more money than he ever could have imagined making in his entire life... Francis and Tyson Fury are going to make so much money, it’s crazy.”

Catch Cormier's comments here (48:07):

Daniel Cormier unhappy with Jon Jones award win

Daniel Cormier recently stirred up controversy following his comments on Jon Jones' ESPY Award win for 2023's best MMA fighter.

According to 'DC', 'Bones' is undeserving of the award because he only fought once in 2023, and the award should have been given to more active fighters, such as Alexander Volkanovski. Cormier instead believes Jones should have claimed the award for Comeback of the Year.

Despite receiving some backlash from fans, Cormier doubled down on his take on his YouTube channel. He said:

"While I did say I don't think he should win Fighter of the Year, I do think he should walk away with an ESPY for the Comeback Player of the Year. I don't think it's a competition. I think if you left and came back to become the baddest man on the planet... I do believe he should take home the ESPY for the greatest comeback of the year."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments here:

