“I wanna get to his neck” – Tye Ruotolo forecasts locking in a blood choke against Magomed Abdulkadirov

One of the key attributes that helps to separate Tye Ruotolo from the rest of the pack in submission grappling is his versatility.

At just 20 years old, the elite competitor had proven this time and time again in pro tournaments and in his performances inside the Circle.

Never backing down from a challenge under the ONE Championship banner, Ruotolo now finds himself reaping the rewards of this approach with the opportunity to become a world champion inside the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, he faces Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

With this adaptability and experience that he has gained in his career, Ruotolo has made adjustments to his game and style when it comes to facing certain opponents.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo spoke about his preferred submissions and how he no longer feels satisfied by securing a win by heel hook.

When he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this weekend, the grappling star sees a choke being his weapon of choice:

“Perfect night for me. You know, before I used to have certain submissions that I would like to hit, like the D’arce, I'd want to hit a buggy choke. And at the end of the day, now I just want to submit my opponent no matter what. However I do it, all submissions feel good except for heel hooks. I don't know why, I've never been a fan of them, you know. Every time I get a heel hook it’s like… whatever. So if I can choke someone or, you know, do something like a buggy choke, I'll be a lot happier with that. And uh, yeah, I don't see myself attacking his legs too much, you know, I wanna get to his neck for sure.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America