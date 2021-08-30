"I wanna jump in there with him" - Michael Bisping jokes about wanting to fight Jake Paul but says he is "a little bit serious"

Michael Bisping has said he thoroughly enjoyed the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight.

The former UFC middleweight champion was fascinated by the electric atmosphere inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which he says gave him a slight itch to test himself against Paul and make a good deal of money.

Jake Paul, who was competing in his fourth professional boxing fight, defeated Woodley via split decision. After the fight, 'The Chosen One' made it clear that he wants an immediate rematch.

While giving his verdict on the much-publicised bout to BT Sport Boxing, Bisping jokingly suggested he wouldn't mind trading blows with Paul, while also being "a little bit serious" about the possibility.

"I'll be honest, I wanna jump in there with him after seeing that tonight. I'm like 'look at all this hype. People going crazy for him'. You've got to admit, it was a pretty enjoyable event and quite the spectacle if I'm honest. I was sitting there watching, 'my god! This is easy work'. If you wanna throw some cash at me, Jake, I'll do it. I'm only joking but I'm a little bit serious because I'm like 'man, this is the easiest sparring session of my life," said Bisping.

'The Count' added that Jake Paul will be the recipient of plenty of callouts following his win over Woodley, given that he is "very beatable."

However, Paul's team would most likely encourage their man to challenge fighters who are either retired or on the verge of ending their careers, which makes Bisping think that he could be a new addition to Paul's hit list.

Michael Bisping on how a loss against Jake Paul will affect Tyron Woodley's legacy

Bisping believes Woodley's legacy is not going to be tarnished now that he has lost to a YouTuber.

According to him, the former UFC welterweight champion will continue to be a renowned name in the world of combat sports, but an unsuccessful professional boxing debut will most certainly hamper his options going forward in the sport he has recently entered.

"Tyron's legacy is set. He was a great champion for the UFC. That's never gonna go away. But the fact he's 40-year-old, he looked okay. He did himself proud. He showed up but he got beat off a YouTuber. So in terms of legacy, (this loss) doesn't really affect what he did in the past, but will affect what he can do and his options going forward," said Bisping.

