"I wanna be the oldest guy who ever fought in the UFC" - Stephen Thompson on how long he plans to continue fighting

Known for his unique karate fighting style, Stephen Thompson is certainly one of the most interesting fighters to watch in the UFC. The 38-year-old has treated fans to some of the most interesting fights over the years, and it appears that his fighting career is far from over.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Wonderboy' revealed that he has no plans on retiring anytime soon. In fact, he aspires to be the oldest guy to ever compete in the UFC. Here's what Thompson said:

"I'm kind of surprising myself. I have always loved fighting, but I never thought that I would be where I am today and still feeling the way I do. And obviously, that has a lot to do with the coaches and the way I'm training so hats off to those guys. I want to break records, man. I wanna be the oldest guy who ever fought in the UFC. They are going to have to bring out a senior division or something. It's the plan."

You can watch Stephen Thompson's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

From what it appears, the ace kickboxer doesn't seem to have a limit in mind in terms of when it's time to hang up the gloves. Having made his UFC debut in 2012, Stephen Thompson will soon complete a decade in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

'Wonderboy' has also signed a new contract with the UFC. During his interview on The MMA Hour, Thompson confirmed that it's a six-fight deal.

Stephen Thompson to face Belal Muhammad at the UFC's year-ending event on December 18

Stephen Thompson is set to take on Belal Muhammad in his upcoming UFC bout. The welterweight bout is scheduled to take place at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus on December 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stephen Thompson is currently ranked No. 5 in the welterweight division, while Belal Muhammad sits at No. 10.

‘Wonderboy’ was last seen in the octagon where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264. ‘Remember the Name’ is unbeaten in his last six UFC appearances, which includes a recent no-contest against Leon Edwards. His latest win in the UFC came over UFC veteran Demian Maia at UFC 263.

Edited by Genci Papraniku