"I don't wanna do this sh*t anymore" - When Conor McGregor quit fighting before UFC call-up

Conor McGregor almost hung up his gloves before getting his UFC call-up because of something that happened to one of his friends.

'The Notorious' came from very humble beginnings, starting off as a plumber to earn some money before going into MMA full-time. Before all the glitz and the glamor that accompanied his success in the UFC, he worked on minimum wages trying to make ends meet.

In an old interview, McGregor was asked whether he remembers being called up, and he responded by saying:

"I can remember, because we got some bad news a teammate of mine that couldn't compete anymore. So I was thinking, 'You know what, f**k this game. I don't wanna do this s**t anymore. What am I gonna do this and then something happens and I can't do it no more?' So I had packed it in again, I packed it in again, but it was only a couple of weeks."

The Irishman went on to say that he stopped training for a while and would just teach boxing at the gym before he got a call asking him how he felt about making a UFC debut in nine weeks.

From that day on, he got back into the gym and put the work in.

Conor McGregor reacts to Michael Chandler's claim that there is no power difference between the two

Michael Chandler recently addressed his rumored fight against Conor McGregor in a YouTube video. He spoke about the rumored weight of 185 pounds, as mentioned by his opponent, and also addressed questions regarding the power difference between the pair.

Chandler stated that McGregor is not stronger than him and won't be stronger than him even at 185 pounds.

'The Notorious' responded to the comments via X:

"Lifting belts > Lifting weights"

This was in response to the same video, in which Chandler also stated that there is no video of McGregor lifting really heavy weights on the internet, which is another reason why he believes his Irish foe is not stronger.

It is common fight knowledge that when a fighter puts on more weight, they pack more power in their punches, which is why heavyweights have such scary knockout power.