"I will go ahead and sour the night" - Michael Chandler vows to crush any hopes of a Conor McGregor "comeback" story when they fight

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is expected to make his much-awaited return to action this year against No.5-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler.

The two fighters were supposed to square off after coaching opposing teams on the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter. Although their matchup did not materialize last year, it could take place this year at a surprise weight of 185 pounds (middleweight), according to McGregor's announcement.

Chandler previewed the fight on his YouTube channel and dismissed size as an advantage, while also promising to ruin the Irishman's comeback:

“He’s not stronger than me. I hit harder than he does. I’m not worried about size in this fight because he and I are relatively within three to five pounds of each other. I’ll be the same guy, foot on the gas, trying to end the fight at every single moment and ultimately end his reign as the Conor McGregor that we [know]. A lot of people have lost faith in him but there’s still a lot of believers who want to see his comeback. But I will go ahead and sour the night on June 29.”

'Iron' also retorted at the memes being circulated of both the fighters overweight and out of shape:

“We are both professionals. Whether the fight’s at 185 [pounds], 170, [or] 155, wherever it is at, I’m going to be this same guy right here because size to me is not an advantage. Conor is not stronger than me, he’s not bigger than me… We will find out soon. June 29, International Fight Week, Las Vegas, McGregor vs. Chandler, the greatest comeback in sports history he says, we are going to soil the night.”

Check out his full comments below (7:49):

Matt Brown believes Conor McGregor has no motivation and will not do "anything significant ever again"

UFC veteran Matt Brown gave a rather strong stance on Conor McGregor's expected comeback during an episode of MMA Fighting's Fighter vs. Writer podcast.

Brown believes McGregor's commercial wealth and financial security doesn't compel him to fight and he does not stand a chance to get back to title contention:

"He doesn’t need to fight. What purpose does it serve him? He’s not getting back to a title. He’s not going to do anything significant ever again. He’s got $500 million in the bank. What’s a few million for fighting somebody like Chandler? What’s that going to do for him? That would be like if I gave you $10... It’s not even going to change your day, nonetheless your life."

Only time will tell if Conor McGregor's return goes to plan or if the superstar's peak is already past him.

Check out Brown's full comments below: