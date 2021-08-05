"I wanna try something different" - Chad Mendes talks to Joe Rogan about his decision to sign with BKFC 

Chad Mendes has officially signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and has detailed his decision to do so while speaking to Joe Rogan.

During a recent conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, Mendes mentioned that he had just signed a big contract but isn't returning to mixed martial arts.

The former UFC fighter is instead focusing on boxing. Mendes said that he took the decision to try boxing because he wanted to test himself under different circumstances. Quoting the great T.J. Dillashaw, Mendes said:

"I just signed a big contract, I'm coming back to fighting. In the great words of T.J. Dillashaw, 'Daddy's home bit**es.' But I'm not coming back to MMA man, I've been seeing a lot of people's comments and they're kind of hoping I am. I'm coming back to boxing man. I wanna try something different."

The former UFC featherweight contender added that he wants to get real crazy by throwing in some bare-knuckle boxing.

"I think we're gonna throw some bare-knuckle in there bro. Just mix it up, get real crazy."

Check out Chad Mendes' conversation with Joe Rogan below:

Chad Mendes was last seen in UFC action back in 2018

Chad Mendes' last fight in the UFC was way back in 2018 when he fought Alexander Volkanovski. At UFC 232, the reigning UFC featherweight champion secured a stoppage victory over Mendes in the second round.

Prior to his loss to the current 145-pound champion, Chad Mendes defeated Myles Jury in what was his only other fight in 2018. The bout against Jury was also Mendes' return to fighting for the first time in three years.

Putting the 155lb division on notice 👀@ChadMendes pic.twitter.com/pVfAPWzFji — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 4, 2021

In 2015, after suffering a loss to Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes took some time off from the sport of MMA. The loss to Edgar came right after he'd lost to Conor McGregor at UFC 189 in a historic main event.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Chad Mendes as part of the BKFC roster.

