“I want to bathe in this win” - Nico Carrillo grateful to be back in the winner’s circle in masterful showcase vs Sitthichai

ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai standout 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of Scotland is more than thrilled to be back in the winner's column after his spectacular performance against Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong last weekend.

Ad

The 26-year-old Carrillo delivered the goods in his second-round annihilation of Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last Saturday, marking a successful return to the featherweight division.

'King of the North' made the decision to leave bantamweight for good just a few months ago, after citing difficulty making the 145-pound weight limit.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent post-fight interview, Carrillo expressed his emotions after the satisfying victory.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'King of the North' said:

"Again, I’m just so grateful to be back in the winner’s column. Because every time I fight, I’m like ‘Next, who’s next?’ I want to bathe in this win today because it got stripped from me the last time, and it was the worst feeling I’ve ever felt in my life. So this win, how I feel today, that’s what I want to think about."

Ad

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nico Carrillo glad to finally fight himself out of recent slump: "Life can resume for me"

After his devastating knockout loss to Nabil Anane last January, it seemed as if 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo's entire life was put on hold. For a brief moment, nothing else mattered for the 26-year-old apart from getting back in the gym and working on his flaws.

Ad

With his recent win over Sitthichai last weekend, Carrillo was finally able to remove that thorn in his side.

He told ONE:

"And as cheesy as it sounds, I had to go feel a little bit of chaos and all that now to feel at peace. And now that I’m back in the winning column, I’m just totally at peace with myself and life can resume for me."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nico Carrillo's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.