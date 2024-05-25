“I want to become one of the best fighters” – Sitthichai insists the fire still burns bright despite his recent slide

Striking icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand has suffered a couple of unfortunate setbacks as of late, but the 32-year-old believes he can turn things around with a good performance in his next fight.

Sitthichai has dropped two straight -- a unanimous decision to Iran's Mohammad Siasarani in September 2023, and a third-round knockout defeat to Armenian legend Marat Grigorian in January of this year.

'Killer Kid's next fight is a big one, as he faces one of the biggest names in Japanese kickboxing. So, the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp product is looking to capitalize.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"This fight is very important to me. I need to bounce back to the winner’s side because I want to become one of the best fighters in the world again."

'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is set to face Japanese kickboxing star and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong won't take Masaaki Noiri lightly: "This is definitely not an easy fight for me"

As confident as he is of victory against Japanese star Masaaki Noiri when the two meet at ONE 167 next month, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong says he has the utmost respect for the former K-1 world champion.

'Killer Kid' told ONE Championship:

"Masaaki is one of the best kickboxers in the world. His style is pure kickboxing. His strengths are his punches and kicks. He has a dangerous high kick. He is good both offensively and defensively. This is definitely not an easy fight for me – but I’m a legend too."