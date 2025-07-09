"I want the belt to stay in the Philippines" - Denice Zamboanga vows to keep ONE Championship gold for as long as she can

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines is fighting on the global stage for her country's honor.

Ad

Zamboanga earlier this year made history and became the first Filipina MMA world champion from a major organization.

Speaking to Carlo Perruzza in a recent interview, Zamboanga says she will do her best to keep the coveted gold in the Philippines.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Menace' said:

"I want the belt to stay in the Philippines. I can fight with whoever will match for me. The atomweight belt will stay in the Philippines, and it will stay with Zamboanga."

Zamboanga captured the interim atomweight strap with a second-round technical knockout victory over the Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna back in January. She was then elevated to full champ status after former queen Stamp Fairtex relinquished the belt not long ago due to extended injury.

Ad

Now, Zamboanga is the prime ruler of the atomweight MMA division in the world's largest martial arts organization, and she can't wait to return to action at the soonest possible time.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denice Zamboanga's next fight.

Denice Zamboanga wants fans to remember her for her perseverance: "She never gave up on her dreams"

It has been a long time coming, but 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga is finally an MMA world champion.

Ad

The 27-year-old Quezon City resident has worked hard to reach her lofty perch today, and she wants to inspire her fellow Filipinos with her journey.

When asked what she wanted her fans to remember about her, Zamboanga told Carlo Perruzza:

"I want the people to remember that Denice Zamboanga didn't give up, and she never gave up on her dreams. Even she wanted to give up, but Denice Zamboanga tested her faith and almost gave up, but I kept striving for my dream and kept on believing and trusting God to get into my dream."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.