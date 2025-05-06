“I want a big name” - Russian juggernaut Abdulla Dayakaev says he’s ready for the top dogs of the bantamweight Muay division

Dagestan-born striking star Abdulla Dayakaev of Russia is over the moon after delivering an electric performance in his most recent fight last weekend. Dayakaev extended his winning streak to three after stopping highly regarded Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand in the second round of their three-rounder at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.
Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst 'The Dragon' Mitch Chilson in the ring after the fight, Dayakaev said he's looking to face a 'big name' opponent in his next fight.
The 23-year-old Russian stalwart said:
"I want a big name, brother. Evolve. I want to say something, salam alaikum to all. I want to say thank you to all my sponsors."
The Team Mehdi Zatout standout's victory announced his arrival on the global stage, and fans can't wait to see him back in the ring at the soonest possible time.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Abdulla Dayakaev announces his arrival on ONE Championship main roster
"I want to smash everyone in this division. I come for everyone in the house in here. Doesn't matter where. I come for everyone."
Needless to say, Dayakaev's performance certainly sets him up for some pretty big fights shortly.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Abdulla Dayakaev's next fight.