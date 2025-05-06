“I want a big name” - Russian juggernaut Abdulla Dayakaev says he’s ready for the top dogs of the bantamweight Muay division

Dagestan-born striking star Abdulla Dayakaev of Russia is over the moon after delivering an electric performance in his most recent fight last weekend. Dayakaev extended his winning streak to three after stopping highly regarded Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand in the second round of their three-rounder at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst 'The Dragon' Mitch Chilson in the ring after the fight, Dayakaev said he's looking to face a 'big name' opponent in his next fight.

The 23-year-old Russian stalwart said:

"I want a big name, brother. Evolve. I want to say something, salam alaikum to all. I want to say thank you to all my sponsors."

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout's victory announced his arrival on the global stage, and fans can't wait to see him back in the ring at the soonest possible time.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Abdulla Dayakaev announces his arrival on ONE Championship main roster

Abdulla Dayakaev is beaming with confidence following his knockout victory over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video last weekend. The 23-year-old star says he's ready to face any opponent in the ONE Championship ring.

"I want to smash everyone in this division. I come for everyone in the house in here. Doesn't matter where. I come for everyone."

Needless to say, Dayakaev's performance certainly sets him up for some pretty big fights shortly.

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

