'I want a boat too' - Jon Jones hints at Conor McGregor-esque money in deleted tweet to take Francis Ngannou super fight

With Francis Ngannou winning the UFC heavyweight title, Jon Jones seems to be next in line for a shot at the former's championship. However, Bones has made it known that he wants to get paid what he is worth to fight for the UFC heavyweight title.

In the aftermath of UFC 260, Jon Jones hinted that he wants a Conor McGregor-esque payday for his upcoming fight. In a tweet that's now been deleted, the former UFC light heavyweight champion wrote that he also wants a 'boat' and a 'piece of the pie.'

Here is the deleted tweet from Jon Jones

Jon Jones followed up his claim with a series of tweets. The former light heavyweight champion compared his situation with The Notorious One and took shots at those who claimed that Bones is scared to fight.

Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scare. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Jones also questioned why a fighter is labeled afraid when he mentions he wants to get paid what he's worth. The former UFC light heavyweight champion made it clear that he finds the entire situation disrespectful and insulting.

Here are a series of tweets Jon Jones sent out after UFC 260:

why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth. What an insult. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Jon Jones is expected to fight Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title

Jon Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title not too long ago to make the jump to the heavyweight division. Since making the transition, Bones has put on some serious weight and has been training hard for his debut in the new weight class.

With Francis Ngannou finishing Stipe Miocic in absolutely dominant fashion at UFC 260, Jon Jones is now expected to be the first in the queue for a shot at the new champion.

Jones hasn't fought in the UFC since early 2020, and his last fight was a successful defense of the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. The fight also ended up being Bones' last bout at light heavyweight, as of now.

Ngannou walked out as the new heavyweight champion of the world after just two rounds against Miocic and is expected to make his octagon return sooner rather than later. A fight between Jones and The Predator is bound to take place later in the year.