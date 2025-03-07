“I want to build a strong position” - Martyna Kierczynska plans to topple Yu Yau Pui in her road to world title glory

Martyna Kierczynska is on a mission. The Polish striker has her eyes set on the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

But she's not jumping the gun here - she knows that before she can get there, she has to establish herself in the division. That journey starts with Yu Yau Pui at ONE Fight Night 29.

Asked about a future title shot during the pre-event media conference, she said:

"Yes, one day. But right now, this will be my first fight in atomweight, so I want to build a strong position here. It will be my first fight on Saturday, and after this fight, I want to fight other girls to build my position here."

Kierczynska has already proven her skills on the world stage of ONE Championship, scoring an impressive TKO victory over' Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak in her ONE debut early last year.

Now, she's aiming to do the same against Yu Yau Pui.

Martyna Kierczynska says "aggressive" Yu Yau Pui will switch styles at ONE Fight Night 29: "After a loss, you change some things"

Yu Yau Pui has been a wrecking machine in ONE Friday Fights, finishing four of her five opponents early in the game.

But after suffering a loss in her most recent outing, Martyna Kierczynska has good reason to believe that the Chinese striker will come in with adjustments to her game:

"Yes, she might be," Kierczynska said. "Because last time, she lost. And after a loss, you change some things. But I think it's natural for her to be aggressive and push forward. So I'm preparing for everything."

Yu Yau Pui has been known to overwhelm her opponents with her aggressive approach, but Martyna Kierczynska is keeping an open mind.

Whether she comes in with her signature style or switches things up, the Polish fighter is ready for her.

Watch the coverage below:

ONE Fight Night 29 takes place today at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in Canada and North America can watch the livestream, free with an active Prime Video subscription.

