Motherhood comes with a lot of sacrifices, which is something that Cristina Morales is quite familiar with.

Apart from being one of the deadliest female strikers in combat sports, the 30-year-old also takes great pride in being a role model to her two young sons.

This Friday, March 8, Morales wants to show the world the true strength of a matriarch by realizing her dream of becoming a ONE world champion.

The Spanish star will challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for her ONE atomweight Muay Thai crown in the penultimate match of the all-female ONE Fight Night 20 spectacle inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Needless to say, Cristina Morales is aware that this bout means so much more than just the 26 pounds of gold at stake. She told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“I want to be an example to them and let them see that they can do different things without giving up their studies or the sport. They should be capable of combining all their activities.”

It is worth noting that Morales’ adversary, Rodrigues, is also a doting mother as well. This mom vs. mom clash certainly has all the makings of a show-stealer for this special International Women’s Month card.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Cristina Morales says being a mother helped her become a better fighter

The daily responsibilities that come with motherhood are indeed as challenging as they come.

While a fighter’s life is no walk in the park either, Cristina Morales feels that becoming a parent allowed her to unlock new dimensions in her professional and personal life.

The former ISKA world champion said in the same interview:

“To all the mothers out there, don’t give up on your dreams or your goals because of motherhood. It will make your bond with your family stronger.”