“I want to fight for the belt” - Denis Puric lists title shot or a match with Takeru as his wish list for 2025

39-year-old ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai standout 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Bosnia and Canada has gold on his mind in 2025.

The veteran out of Team CSK says he is looking for the next crack at ONE Championship gold, and he already has an opponent in mind.

Puric wants Japanese star 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa, especially if the former K-1 champion beats 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month.

Takeru is set to face Rodtang in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. The event will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric talked about potentially fighting Takeru.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"I mean, I want to fight for the belt, for sure. But I wouldn't mind fighting Takeru for sure. This year, if possible. I also want to do a lot more kickboxing fights, too, not just Muay Thai."

Puric is never in a boring fight. Needless to say, a showdown between the Canadian-Bosnian and the Japanese star would produce incredible fireworks in the ONE Championship ring.

Denis Puric can't wait to see Rodtang fight Takeru: "Two of the best guys in the world going at it"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric can't wait to witness the best in the world compete for the sport's richest prize next month when 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa at ONE 172.

'The Bosnian Menace' told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I know Rodtang has been wanting to fight him for a long time, and I think Takeru feels the same. They want to fight each other, two of the best guys in the world going at it."

