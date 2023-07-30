"I want to fight the best in the world" - Justin Gaethje picks ideal next opponent between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje wants to test himself against the best lightweights in the world, and right now those two men are Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Following a superb KO victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, 'The Highlight' firmly reasserted himself into the 155-pound title picture. Makhachev and Oliveira are set to face off at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, and Gaethje could face the winner.

Following the conclusion of UFC 291, Justin Gaethje appeared in front of the media where he was asked who he would prefer to face between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Gaethje's decision illustrates the tenacity and competitiveness that courses through his veins.

'The Highlight' said:

"I'd prefer Charles because he beat me. I'm a competitor, this chance at redemption [at UFC 291] was amazing. It drove me to work harder, be ready more. But they're the best in the world, and I want to fight the best in the world. After the last fight, I couldn't see Charles winning [against Islam] but I can hope."

Watch the video below from 3:55:

Charles Oliveira's win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 is one of the most exciting one-round fights in MMA history. Both men hurt each other on the feet, but it was the superior grappling of Oliveira that was the difference maker, as he submitted 'The Highlight'.

Justin Gaethje believes he has done enough to put himself atop the list for a lightweight title shot

Justin Gaethje's second-round KO of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 saw 'The Highlight' crowned as the new BMF champion.

Gaethje defeated the No.2-ranked lightweight in the world and will take over Poirier's ranking when the list is updated. The BMF champion will sit behind only Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, who are set to do battle in the main event of UFC 294.

Gaethje was interviewed by the UFC's McKenzie Pavacich following his stellar UFC 291 performance. He was asked if he believes he has made a case to fight the winner of Makhachev vs. Oliveira. He replied:

"A second-round knockout. I don't know how much stronger of a case you could make. Against the number two guy in the world. So yes, absolutely."

Watch the video below from 3:55:

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje