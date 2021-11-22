"I want to fight this guy" - Khamzat Chimaev calls out Sean Brady following the latter's win over Michael Chiesa

Khamzat Chimaev called out Sean Brady in a tweet after the latter's incredible performance against Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43.
'Borz' reacted to Brady's comments in his post-fight interview wherein the welterweight claimed he was the best grappler in the division.
Khamzat Chimaev said:
"I want to fight this guy let's fight bro"
Sean Brady put on a phenomenal display of grappling skills against a seasoned grappler in Michael Chiesa. The undefeated welterweight extended his perfect record to 15-0, and his UFC record to 5-0. The 28-year-old last fought Jake Matthews at UFC 259, where he secured a submission-victory.
During the post-fight interview, Sean Brady said:
"I think I'm the best grappler in the division and [Michael Chiesa] was one of them and I just showed what I can do to him, so yeah, here we go... I grapple with the highest level wrestlers and they always ask my coach, 'What college did that kid wrestle at?' I never wrestled a day in my life. This is just what I do and I'm the best at it."
Watch Sean Brady's full post-fight interview below:
Khamzat Chimaev is also considered one of the best grapplers around, not only in the welterweight division, but in all of UFC. The Chechen fighter is on a rampant run in the UFC, having finished all of his opponents so far. Chimaev's latest victory came against Li Jingliang at UFC 267, where he submitted the Chinese fighter via a rear-naked choke.
While a fight between Sean Brady and Khamzat Chimaev guarantees fireworks, many believe that 'Borz' is being scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns in 2022.
Sean Brady wants to fight the winner of Belal Muhammad and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson
During the post-fight press conference, Sean Brady revealed his aspirations to fight an elite welterweight after defeating Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43.
Brady asserted that he would like to face a top 10 fighter. The winner of the upcoming bout between Belal Muhammad and Stephen Thompson seemed like a good option for the grappling phenom.
Watch Tom Brady's full post-fight press conference below:
