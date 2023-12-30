"I want to fight more" - When Renato Moicano got mad at opponent for losing too quickly

It has been three years since Renato Moicano submitted Damir Hadzovic and the post-fight interaction remains a fan-favorite moment.

The two lightweights met in 2020 on the first UFC card during the COVID-19 pandemic that would be held without fans in attendance. Moicano was making his lightweight debut and submitted Hadzovic in just 44 seconds.

However, it was not the fight that fans remember the bout for. As the two fighters were preparing for the official announcement, Moicano hilariously responded to Hadzovic being upset by his post-fight taunting by saying:

"I don't have nothing against you... I'm sorry, I just... I wanted to fight more."

Making the interaction even more humorous, Hadzovic replied to Moicano with:

"Okay yeah. Then you shouldn't have submitted me!"

Hadzovic initially got upset about Moicano's actions immediately after the referee stoppage, as the Brazilian stood over him following the submission.

Since their meeting, Moicano has gone 3-2 in five fights and is currently the UFC's No.13-ranked lightweight. Hadzovic has only competed twice since, going 1-1.

After over a year away from competition due to injury, Hadzovic is scheduled to return in 2024 at UFC Vegas 86 against newcomer Bolaji Oki.

Who has Renato Moicano beat in the UFC?

Since entering the UFC undefeated, Renato Moicano has had an up-and-down promotional run that has seen him ranked in two divisions.

After submitting Hadzovic in his lightweight debut, Moicano would lose to Rafael Fiziev before beating Jai Herbert and Alexander Hernandez. Moicano would then lose his next big opportunity as a short-notice replacement against Rafael dos Anjos before having the biggest moment of his career.

With another submission victory over Brad Riddell, Moicano coined himself as 'Money Moicano' in his post-fight interview, capturing the affection of fans.

The win earned Moicano a spot in the UFC's lightweight top-15 ranking. The submission artist has not fought since but has been scheduled to fight No.15-ranked Drew Dober on February 3, 2024.

Though Moicano has dedicated himself as a full-time lightweight, the Brazilian was previously a top-10 featherweight with signature wins over Calvin Kattar, Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens and Zubaira Tukhugov.