“I want to focus on this fight first” - Nong-O Hama fixated on victory against Kongthoranee amidst title talk

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama isn't looking at flyweight gold - yet. As he prepares for his upcoming fight against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, the Thai legend is keeping his focus razor-sharp.

ONE Fight Night 28 on February 7 takes place in the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and features a stacked fight card, including two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the main event and ranked fighters Keito Yamakita and Jeremy Pacatiw.

With #4 ranked Kongthoranee is serving as his welcome committee upon his return to flyweight, Nong-O could crack the rankings after just one match. While it seems he will be aiming for gold at some point, he is unwilling to jump the gun when it comes to talk of gold. He said:

"Every fighter's goal is become a champion. But I want to focus on this fight first. If I can get through this fight, then we can talk about the next one."

"I couldn't handle their power anymore" - Nong-O Hama says inability to keep up with bantamweight bruisers triggered move to flyweight

After dominating ONE's bantamweight Muay Thai division, Nong-O Hama made the tough decision to drop down a division, citing the growing strength and physicality of bantamweight fighters.

"Actually, our skills are not that different, but in terms of physicality and power, it's getting difficult," he admitted. "These days, both foreigners and Thais are all huge. I couldn't handle their power anymore, so I had to move down."

Now back at flyweight, the former bantamweight king is determined to prove that he has plenty more to show the fans. Catch his return to flyweight against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in U.S. primetime, free for fans with an active Prime Video subscription, on Friday, February 7.

