“I want to focus on MMA” – Wondergirl prefers to focus all her attention on MMA instead of juggling it with Muay Thai

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak prefers to put her focus on her mixed martial arts training rather than trying to juggle it with Muay Thai.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Jaroonsak will get the best of both worlds when she steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a mixed-rules matchup with Brazilian standout Dayane Cardoso.

The bout will be the second time she has competed in a hybrid-rules fight, the first coming against strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan in a striking-only scrap last September.

This time, ‘Wondergirl’ will compete in a bout similar to that of ONE X’s iconic meeting between flyweight world champions Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang. The bout will consist of four rounds that alternate between Muay Thai and MMA.

In an interview with The AllStar, Jaroonsak said:

“I want to focus on MMA yeah I want to because like the way it's Muay Thai and MMA, both martial arts, of course, but the way to train between these two is different, it's not the same, it's different."

Jaroonsak’s opponent, Cardoso, will be making her third appearance inside the circle.

She earned a second-round KO against Ayaka Miura in her promotional debut at ONE 156, but ‘Day Monster’ will be looking to bounce back from a loss against Meng Bo last April.

Check out Jaroonsak's interview below:

'Wondergirl' ready to go all-in on one sport

‘Wondergirl’ has proven herself to be one of the most versatile fighters in all of ONE Championship, earning victories in both MMA and the art of eight limbs.

But at the end of the day, she would prefer to put her focus on one discipline and climb her way to the top instead of being stuck in the middle of multiple sports.

In the same interview with The AllStar, Jaroonsak stated:

“It's not like Muay Thai or kickboxing, kind of like similar but still different... In Muay Thai and MMA, I cannot like be in the middle. I want to go somewhere I need to go like all the way. Yeah, like one way, not like [just doing both].”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on Feb. 16.