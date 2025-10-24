“I want to give the fans what they deserve” - Rukiya Anpo ready to put on a show against Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

Japanese combat sports superstar and former K-1 champion ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo is less than a month away from making his highly anticipated debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and the 29-year-old can’t wait to put on a show for the fans.Anpo is set to face Armenian kickboxing icon and former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. The event will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anpo says he has a duty to perform for his fans, and reiterated his goal of being the face of the promotion one day. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe said:“I want to give the fans what they deserve. Because my fans’ expectations are very high. I have to deliver what fans expect. I’m ready to become a ONE Championship superstar. Like I said, I will be the main character of this [organization].”Fans won’t have to wait long to see Rukiya Anpo in action in the Circle.Rukiya Anpo confident he is the better fighter against Marat Grigorian: “I’m better in all aspects”‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo is heading into his ONE Championship debut full of confidence, despite the fact that he will be taking on his toughest test yet in Marat Grigorian at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.Anpo told ONE:“I’m better in all aspects. I believe I’m better than Grigorian. Even though Marat comes forward with aggression, I will not run away. I will face it forward.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rukiya Anpo’s next fight.