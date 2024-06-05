Michael Chandler is still hard at work with rumblings of his Conor McGregor fight at UFC 303 possibly falling out as fans are either offering pre-emptive comfort or asking questions.

'Iron' recently posted a video to his personal X platform while shadowboxing. He is seemingly focusing on what's within his immediate control in the wake of his McGregor press conference in Dublin being cancelled earlier this week with many theorizing the June 29 pay-per-view main event could be scrapped outright.

Several X users began commenting underneath this video with a sizable thread of tweets building up thereafter.

@lex_makes_music said:

"I want to give you a hug because I know everything sucks right now"

@Malcolm_fleX48 stated:

"Man, I'm glad you're taking it all in stride"

@thetroothtv quipped:

"What about #UFC303"

Michael Chandler and his knowledge of the UFC 303 situation

The 38-year-old seemed to post a fairly non-descript Instagram clip not really delving too deep into these recent matters. But a teammate of Michael Chandler has offered more insights into the former multi-time Bellator lightweight champion's mindset with everything that's taking place.

Paul Hughes is an Irish fighter readying to debut in the PFL smart cage, recently spoke to Chandler about the cancelled press conference fallout. When speaking to Severe MMA, Hughes said:

"I've seen Mike yeah, Mike doesn't stop, Mike's in the gym every day regardless... I saw him on Monday morning and I was like 'Aren't you supposed to be in Ireland?' You know, I was giving him a history lesson on Ireland and all getting him prepared."

The Missouri native apparently did not know what was going on per Hughes' account of their conversation. This comes after despite some reports that Chandler was in fact informed about the press conference being scrapped before the announcement that it would not be transpiring.

As of this writing, the welterweight matchup is still set to go down but the combat sports world waits with baited breath on what's to happen with Michael Chandler clashing with Conor McGregor.