"I don't want to give out too much" - Jonathan Di Bella keeping lips sealed on potential winning plan for Prajanchai

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella isn't giving much insight into his formula to best Prajanchai PK Saenchai inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, April 5.

The Montreal native puts his 26-pound gold on offer in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 against the ever-dangerous Thai striking dynamo, who is on an impressive streak heading into their all-champion tilt.

Knowing that he will have his hands full against Prajanchai's merciless striking arsenal, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star prefers to keep his lips sealed on what fans can expect on fight night.

Speaking to Calf Kick Sports, Jonathan Di Bella said:

"You'll see that [my gameplan] on fight night. I don't want to give out too much. I don't really want to say anything, but you'll see that in the fight on fight night."

While he may switch tactics or rely on another match-winning moment, there are a couple of traits from the undefeated divisional king, such as his mix of speed, power, and precision, that will be guaranteed to be on show when he returns for his third fight on the global stage.

However, given Prajanchai's penchant to time counters and going into offense easily, the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion knows he must add another facet to his world-class kickboxing game to leave the revered venue with his hand raised.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

Jonathan Di Bella wants to feature on ONE's US shows after ONE Friday Fights 58

Having seen ONE Championship's stellar on-ground debut in the United States last year — ONE Fight Night 10 — Jonathan Di Bella is eager to fight his way into one of the stacked cards when the promotion returns to North America in the later half of this year.

In the same interview, Jonathan Di Bella added:

"I want to fight, or be part of the U.S. shows, the two U.S. shows, either September or November. Yeah, I don't mind either one of those."

Last week, the world's largest martial arts organization confirmed a couple of champion vs. champion barnburners for ONE 168: Denver. Stamp Fairtex meets Xiong Jing Nan in a strawweight MMA world title contest, while Jonathan Haggerty defends his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

More fight for ONE 168 and ONE 170 will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates.

