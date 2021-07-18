"I want to be given the same opportunity as Yair" - 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung pleads with the UFC to let him fight Max Holloway

One of the UFC's most iconic fighters, Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie,' has issued a plea to the UFC to allow him to fight fellow fan-favorite Max 'Blessed' Holloway.

Holloway was initially scheduled to fight Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 31. However, after sustaining an injury during fight camp, he was forced to drop out. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung put on an impressive five-round display against Dan Ige for a unanimous decision victory.

He has since repeatedly called for a fight with Holloway. In a recent video posted to the Korean Zombie YouTube channel, Jung raised the point that Yair Rodriguez has been inactive for two years but was still granted a shot at the number one ranked featherweight.

"Yair hasn't fought in almost two years but he'll be fighting Max for his comeback," said Chan Sung Jung. "I guess things all happen for a reason right? Thanks to Yair, the UFC knows who I want to fight next. Yair has been gone so long yet he still gets to fight the guy in the first place. I stayed quiet after losing to Brian Ortega, but I have made it clear that I will not be fighting anyone ranked lower than me."

Chan Sung Jung calls for equal fight opportunites

Chan Sung Jung's points are valid, and now that he is coming off the back of an impressive win over a high-level opponent like Ige, his words may stop falling on deaf ears. He states that Yair Rodriguez has been free to turn down callouts from lower-ranked opponents, instead choosing to face higher-ranked fighters.

"Recently, Giga Chikadze called out Yair Rodriguez," stated Chan Sung Jung. "But Yair has been quiet. The only fighters that Yair is after are ranked higher than him and he got what he wished when he was scheduled to fight Max Holloway. I'm not trying to be picky, but I want to be given the same opportunity as Yair."

Chan Sung Jung clearly has his sights set on a potential matchup with Max Holloway, as he once again called him out.

"He doesn't have punching power. But I have punching power. I can beat him."

