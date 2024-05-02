"I want the gold confetti on me" - Smilla Sundell envisions world title success at ONE Fight Night 22

Smilla Sundell is fired up to continue her reign as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion when ONE Fight Night 22 gets underway this Friday, May 3.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete faces arguably the toughest test of her career in Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova when she puts her gold on the line inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

To add to her excitement and motivation, this will mark the first time 'The Hurricane' participates in a main event showdown on the global stage, something that she has been eying for a long time.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Smilla Sundell revealed that she's prepared to make the most of this golden opportunity that has come her way.

The 19-year-old shared:

"That's very cool [to feature in a main event fight]. I'm very excited for that. I want the gold confetti on me."

Though she has been open about struggling with self-esteem, the Stockholm native won't need to look too far for help should she feel any pre-fight jitters ahead of a massive fight night.

Her training partner, Stamp Fairtex, has all the knowledge and experience competing in headline attractions.

Most recently, the three-sport queen claimed the vacant atomweight MMA throne against Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 last September.

Smilla Sundell won't underestimate Natalia Diachkova challenge at ONE Fight Night 22

Before she crosses the finish line covered in gold confetti, Smilla Sundell knows she will have to solve one of her trickiest assignments on the global stage.

Diachkova has looked unstoppable throughout her run at ONE Friday Fights, with three knockouts from four victories, and she seems confident to acquire another highlight-reel win to steal the limelight away from the defending world champion.

Speaking with the promotion on her upcoming clash against Diachkova, the Pattaya-based fighter said:

"I think Natalia can go all five rounds. It will be a tough fight."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3.