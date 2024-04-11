WATCH: Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex transforms from charm to pure harm in stunning highlight reel of punishing KOs

Reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is arguably the most popular female athlete on the ONE Championship's roster and for good reason.

Possessing one of the most charming personalities in the sport, there are times when even the fans forget just how much of a beast she is inside the circle.

Starting off her ONE Championship career in 2018 in the Muay Thai and kickboxing scene, Stamp quickly ascended the ranks in both sports to capture atomweight gold and become a two-sport ONE world champion.

She eventually made her long-awaited main roster move to MMA, where her popularity would reach a whole new level after producing 11 victories in 13 bouts. Of those wins, Stamp put together seven finishes - three by TKO, two by knockout, and two via submission.

It is worth noting that her only two losses came via submission against top-tier stars in Alyona Rassohyna and now-retired ONE women's atomweight MMA legend Angela Lee.

Most recently, fans witnessed Stamp make history as the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion when she defeated Ham Seo Hee via TKO last September.

Check out the two sides of Stamp in this compilation shared by ONE Championship:

Stamp headed for long-awaited title defense in June

The newly crowned ONE women's atomweight MMA world champ is headed to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on ONE 167 to defend the belt against Denice Zamboanga.

Zamboanga has put together a nice run of performances since leaving the Fairtex Training Center, and she will now get her first-ever shot at ONE Championship gold on June 7 against her longtime friend.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

