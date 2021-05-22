"I want a greater opponent" - Jack Hermansson eyeing a potential fight against Robert Whittaker and other top-ranked middleweights

Jack Hermansson already has his plans figured out if he gets past Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 27. 'The Joker' has made it known that he wants to fight a greater opponent if he beats 'The Golden Boy' and has named a few middleweights he would like to throw down with.

During his interview with The Schmo, Jack Hermansson claimed that he would like to fight an opponent ranked above him for his next bout. However, Hermansson is well aware of the fact that almost everyone else above him at middleweight is booked for their next fight.

So 'The Joker' instead went on to call out former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who remains the only top fighter not booked in a fight but is likely to go into the octagon for the title next.

Darren Till is set to face Derek Brunson in a headliner on August 14th. Also, former title contender Paulo Costa will be up against fellow hard-hitter Jared Cannonier on August 21st. Jack Hermansson remains open to fighting the winner of either fight. He said:

"Yeah, so if I beat Shahbazyan I want a greater opponent after that but everybody's booked up, you know, above me, besides Whittaker. So if he's up for it, I can go down with him or I will have to wait for the winner of Brunson and Till or the winner Cannonier and Costa."

As of now though, Hermansson has a tough task ahead of himself in the form of Shahbazyan, who will be aiming to get back in the win column after his loss to Brunson nine months ago.

Jack Hermansson hoping to get back in the win column

Jack Hermansson's last fight in the UFC ended on a losing note as he wasn't able to get past Marvin Vettori. With wins over Hermansson and Kevin Holland, 'The Italian Dream' secured his shot at the UFC middleweight title and will fight for the belt at UFC 263.

The Golden Boy 🤩



Do we see @EdmenShahbazyan bring the same KO power this weekend?



[ #UFCVegas27 | Sat May 22 | #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/AiSoJ8ruHN — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson could secure his title shot if he beats Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 27 and follows up with a win over either Till, Brunson, Costa, or Cannonier.